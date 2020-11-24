NASHVILLE, TN — Two people are dead and two more are injuring after an early morning shooting on Interstate 24 in downtown Nashville.
The Nashville Metro Police Department tweeted the shooting seems to have been contained within a pickup truck.
This morning's gunfire that killed 2 persons & wounded 2 others inside a pickup truck on I -24 near downtown appears to have been contained within the truck. 1 gun was recovered from the vehicle, which was stolen last week from South Nashville. pic.twitter.com/sq9tA6U92s— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) November 24, 2020
The police department says one gun was recovered from a vehicle, which was stolen last week from South Nashville.
WSMV-TV, an NBC affiliated station in Nashville, is reporting the police investigation shut down a large section of I-24 for much of the early morning commute.
WSMV says the interstate reopened around 7:30 a.m.
WSMV is also reporting a third male and a female were injuring in the shooting and one of the people injured is a juvenile. WSMV says no suspect information is available at this time.