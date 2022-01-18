FENTON, Mo. (AP) — A man and woman were found slain inside a suburban St. Louis house, and detectives are investigating the cause as a murder-suicide, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff’s deputies were called just before 11 a.m. Monday to the house south of Fenton after neighbors reported that gunshots were heard after two teens fled from the home, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. Officials also said a 911 call had been made from inside the home.
Arriving deputies found a man and a woman dead inside and say a gun was found in the hand of one of those killed. Officials have not released the names of the man or woman killed.
The sheriff’s office said it has found no history of domestic violence at the home.