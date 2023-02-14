MURRAY, KY — Two people have been arrested following a Monday motorcycle chase that stretched across two counties, the Calloway County Sheriff's Office says.
According to a Tuesday release, a deputy observed a motorcycle traveling 76 mph in a 55 mph zone on US 641 North.
The deputy turned on his lights to pull the motorcycle over, but it reportedly continued at a high rate of speed into Marshall County, where Calloway was assisted by Marshall deputies.
Deputies say the motorcycle continued down back roads, eventually reaching Aurora Highway and crossing the bridge into Land Between the Lakes.
The driver reportedly attempted to cut between a Calloway County deputy and Marshall County cruiser near The Trace, struck the cruiser, lost control, and crashed.
Deputies say drug paraphernalia and possible methamphetamine were found on the motorcycle.
According to the release, the driver — identified as 38-year-old Joshua Odom of Hardin — was taken to the Murray-Calloway County hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.
He was reportedly found to have a DUI suspended license.
Deputies say the passenger — 40-year-old Angela Deskins of Benton — reportedly told Odom to flee police because she might have outstanding warrants.
Deputies say they observed her pointing in directions Odam should travel during the pursuit.
Odom is facing the following charges in relation to the incident:
- Speeding 26 miles per hour over the limit
- Driving on a DUI suspended license first offense (aggravated circumstances)
- Fleeing or evading police, first degree (motor vehicle)
- Wanton endangerment first degree - police officer
- Criminal mischief first degree
- Possession of a controlled substance first degree first offense (methamphetamine)
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
Deputies say Odom was cited on the previous charges as he had to remain in the hospital.
Deskins is facing a charge of fleeing or evading police, first degree (motor vehicle).