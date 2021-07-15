MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Deputies arrested two Hopkinsville, Kentucky, men Thursday night in McCracken County after the two allegedly tried to sell a pound of methamphetamine to an undercover detective.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says an undercover detective working on meth trafficking investigations in the county arranged to buy a pound of crystal meth from 35-year-old Dontraz Stiger.
Stiger allegedly agreed to deliver the meth to McCracken County. The sheriff's office says detectives providing surveillance saw Stiger and 42-year-old Jamison Parker — both of whom are from Hopkinsville — arrive at the parking lot of a business on New Holt Road around 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Investigators searched the vehicle the men arrived in, and the sheriff's office says they found a pound of crystal meth and cash investigators believe to be drug sale proceeds.
The two men were arrested, and Stiger was charged with meth trafficking in the second or subsequent offense. Parker was charged with complicity to meth trafficking, and investigators say he also faces two bench warrants out of Christian County charging him with failure to appear and flagrant non-support.