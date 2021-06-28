GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Two people were injured after a car crashed into a horse and buggy on US 45 in Graves County, Kentucky, Monday morning.
The sheriff's office says 36-year-old Kim Wilson was driving northbound towards Mayfield when her car crashed into the rear of the buggy, which was also headed north. Deputies say 50-year-old Levi Stutzman and 48-year-old Katie Stutzman were thrown from the buggy, and the horse pulling it broke free and ran away.
Maylfield-Graves County EMS responders took the Stutzmans to Jackson Purchase Medical Center. The sheriff's office says their injuries were not life threatening. The horse was later found in the Pryorsburg community.
Graves County Rescue also assisted with traffic control and road cleanup at the scene, the sheriff's office says.