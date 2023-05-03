PADUCAH — Two suspects are in custody in connection to a shooting outside a prom after party in Paducah that injured four young people last weekend, and officers are searching for a third suspect.
Paducah Police Chief Brian Laird tells Local 6 the two suspects in custody are minors, and the third suspect is an adult.
The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Sunday in the parking lot of the W.C. Young Community Center in Paducah. A prom after party was being held inside the community center that night.
Police have said a 20-year-old man, an 18-year-old woman, a 14-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy were injured either by gunshots or shrapnel. The 20 year old is Paducah Tilghman High School graduate Camdon Marshall, who shared his story with Local 6 on Monday.
We do not yet know the names of the suspects or the charges filed against them.
This is a developing story, and will be updated when we know more.