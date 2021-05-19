KEVIL, KY — Kentucky State Police have released more information about an early morning crash that claimed two lives in Ballard County.
The two-vehicle, head-on collision happened at the intersection of Kentucky 286 and Myers Road around 6 a.m. Wednesday.
The Ballard County Sheriff's Office called in KSP Post 1's Reconstruction Team to investigate.
In a news release sent around 11 p.m., KSP Post 1 says 20-year-old James Sanders of Russellville, Kentucky, was driving westbound on KY 286 when his 2013 Lincoln crossed the center line into the eastbound lane. The car crashed into an eastbound 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by 28-year-old Cain M. Oswald of Flippin, Arkansas.
Sanders was taken to Baptist Health Paducah and later flown to Tennova Healthcare in Clarksville, Tennessee, where he died because of his injuries, KSP says. Oswald was pronounced dead at the scene by the Ballard County Coroner's Office.
A passenger in Sanders' vehicle, 19-year-old Alissa Downing of Lewisburg, Kentucky, was injured. She was taken to Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital.
In addition to Ballard County deputies, state police, and the coroner's office, responders with Ballard County EMS and the Wickliffe Fire Department assisted at the scene of the crash.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 spokesman Keith Todd told Local 6 the cabinet will start an improvement project this summer that could help prevent future crashes on KY 286.
