SIKESTON, MO — Two people were killed and seven others were injured in an early morning shooting in Sikeston, Missouri, police say.
Around, 1:46 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a noise complaint regarding a party in the 900 block of Plantation Boulevard. The shooting happened shortly after police responding to that complaint left the area, the Sikeston Department of Public Safety said in a news release.
Witnesses told investigators a vehicle drove by, and someone inside the car fired multiple shots at the party before fleeing the scene, according to the news release.
Police initially said two people were killed in the shooting and six others were wounded with non-life-threatening injuries. In an update later Sunday afternoon, the DPS said a seventh person was also injured.
In that update, police released the names of the two people killed in the shooting: 21-year-old Kimyata Haynes and 20-year-old Faquazia Wilson, both of whom were from Charleston.
"Two young women were brutally murdered, and we need witnesses who were at the scene to come forward," Sikeston DPS Chief Hames McMillen said in the news release. "We cannot allow this to go unpunished. Please, help us find those who killed these young ladies."
Investigators ask anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Sikeston DPS at 573-471-4711 or the Crime Stoppers hotline at 573-471-1500. Police say tips can remain anonymous.