Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in Kentucky...Illinois... Ohio River at Smithland Dam and Paducah. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Missouri... Kentucky...Illinois... Ohio River at Olmsted Lock and Dam and Cairo. .Water levels along the Lower Ohio River are slowly falling. The river is forecast to continue flooding well into next week. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Paducah. * WHEN...Until Thursday evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 11:00 AM CST Friday the stage was 41.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Thursday afternoon and continue falling. - Flood stage is 39.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri, western Kentucky and southern Illinois, generally along and east of a line from Dexter Missouri to Cairo, Harrisburg, and Mount Carmel Illinois. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 6 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions, especially on bridges. Travelers should prepare for worsening road conditions for the evening commute and allow extra time to reach your destination. Visibilities may drop significantly on the road due to the snow. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Greatest concern for increasing snowfall rates and measurable snowfall accumulation will be from 4 PM CST today through 1 AM CST Saturday morning. With cooling ground and road surfaces, some slick spots will be possible through daybreak on Saturday. Wind Chills will fall into the single digits above zero overnight. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. &&