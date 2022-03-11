OBION COUNTY, TN — Two people died after they were attacked by a camel at a petting zoo in Obion, Tennessee, investigators confirmed Friday.
The Obion County Sheriff's Office says it received a call about a camel was on the loose and attacking people near Shirley Farms on South Bluff Road in Obion, Tennessee, around 4:44 p.m. Thursday. The Jackson Sun reports that the camel was a featured animal at the Shirley Farms petting zoo.
When deputies arrived at the scene, they found 42-year-old Bobby Matheny and 67-year-old Tommy Gunn unconscious on the ground at Shirley Farms. The sheriff's office says Obion County deputies, along with responders from the Lake County Sheriff's Office, the Ridgely Police Department, the Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Lake County Rescue Squad, were on the scene trying to render aid and move Matheny and Gunn to a safe place.
The camel was still loose, and the Obion County Sheriff's Office says the animal attacked a law enforcement vehicle before moving toward deputies as they tried to move one of the victims to emergency medical responders. At that point, the sheriff's office says, law enforcement officers had to put the camel down for the safety of the people at the scene.
Matheny and Gunn died because of their injuries, the sheriff's office says, and they were pronounced dead at the scene.