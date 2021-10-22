HOPKINS COUNTY, KY– A car accident on Interstate 69 in Hopkins County left 2 dead, including a child from Paducah, according to the Hopkins County Sheriff's Office.
The accident occurred on I-69 near the 91 mile marker at 4:48 p.m. Thursday.
According to the Hopkins County Sheriff's Office, the collision occurred between a 2006 Toyota passenger car driven by Kara Smith of Paducah, and a 2018 Dodge Ram driven by Kevin Emily of Benton.
Emily was the sole passenger in the Dodge Ram, however, Smith had her two children and 31-year-old Jacob Jarred of Dresden, Tenn. also in the Toyota.
When deputies arrived at the scene they discovered both vehicles resting in the southbound lanes of I-69.
According to the Hopkins County Sheriff's Office, the Toyota was heading northbound when it veered into the median. Then, in an attempt to get back in the northbound lane, Smith overcorrected and lost control. The Toyota then traveled back across the median and into the southbound lanes where it struck the Dodge Ram.
Kara Smith and one of her children were transported by helicopter to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where they are in stable condition. Kevin Emily was taken to TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville and is in stable condition.
Jacob Jarred and Smith's other child sustained fatal injuries from the crash and where pronounced dead at the scene by Hopkins County Coroner Dennis Mayfield.
The southbound lanes of I-69 were closed down for 4 hours so law enforcement could complete a preliminary investigation.
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Kentucky State Police (Post 2), Madisonville Police Department, Dawson Springs Police Department, Medical Center Ambulance Service, Caldwell County EMS, Dawson Springs Fire Department, Charleston Fire Department, and Kentucky State Highway Department.