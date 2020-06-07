SIKESTON, MO — Two people were killed and six others were injured in an early morning shooting in Sikeston, Missouri, police say.
Around, 1:46 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a noise complaint regarding a party in the 900 block of Plantation Boulevard. The shooting happened shortly after police responding to that complaint left the area, the Sikeston Department of Public Safety says in a news release.
Witnesses told investigators a vehicle drove by, and someone inside the car fired multiple shots at the party before fleeing the scene, according to the news release.
Police say two people were killed in the shooting, and six others were wounded with non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigators ask anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Sikeston DPS at 573-471-4711 or the Crime Stoppers hotline at 573-471-1500. Police say tips can remain anonymous.