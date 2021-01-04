CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — Two men face multiple felony charges after the Cape Girardeau Police Department says they shot at an officer on New Year's Day.
The southeast Missouri police department says 30-year-old Darius J. Ballentine and 26-year-old Deontay M. Holloman were arrested after they allegedly fired upon a police patrol vehicle.
The police department says the officer was one of several investigators patrolling residential areas after receiving shots fired reports. The department says the officer was patrolling the 3,000 block of Mimosa Street when he heard gunshots. The officer saw two men in the parking lot pointing handguns in his direction, the police department claims, and then saw muzzle flashes from the weapons.
The officer got out of the patrol vehicle, raised his department issued handgun and ordered the men to drop their weapons, the police department says. Instead, the men allegedly ran into an apartment. Police created a perimeter around the apartment, and negotiated with the men for about 90 minutes before the two left the apartment and surrendered to police.
Ballentine and Holloman were each charged first-degree assault, armed criminal action and discharging a firearm at a motor vehicle. Ballentine was also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.
The two were taken first to the police department and later to the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office, where investigators say they are still being held on $100,000 cash-only bonds.
In a statement about the arrests released Monday, Cape Girardeau Police Chief Wes Blair said: "Police Officers go to work every day knowing that they perform a dangerous job. However, that does not excuse this violent and unprovoked attack on one of our own. Shooting at police officers performing their duties is an assault on the entire community and must be condemned in the strongest of terms. The restraint exercised by responding officers in apprehending these suspects is commendable."