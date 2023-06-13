GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Deputies have arrested two men in connection with a home burglary and the attempted theft of a 16-foot utility trailer in Graves County, Kentucky.
The Graves County Sheriff's Office says 46-year-old Brian Dunbar and 66-year-old Charles Wilcox were arrested Monday night. They are accused of trying to steal a utility trailer around 1 p.m. Saturday from a property on McCracken County Road in northern Graves County. They're also accused of committing a burglary at another property on the same street.
On Saturday, the sheriff's office says two men hooked the trailer up to a Chevrolet Trailblazer SUV. As they tried to leave, the sheriff's office says the men were confronted by the property owner, who started taking pictures of them with his cellphone. One of the men got out of the SUV and unhooked the trailer. Then, he got back into the SUV and the two suspects left the property.
Then, on Sunday, the sheriff's office says it received a report that a mobile home on the same street had been broken into. Investigators say someone forced their way into the mobile home, and then stole a propane water heater, a window air conditioner, some copper wire, a bench grinder, electronics and other items. Deputies believe the break-in happened before the attempted utility trailer theft, and that the two incidents are connected.
Monday, deputies surveilled one home on Lawn Drive in Graves County, where Dunbar lived, and another Lawn Drive home where Wilcox lived. The two men were arrested, and the sheriff's office says deputies were able to recover items stolen from the mobile home on McCracken County Road. Deputies also claim they found crystal methamphetamine in Dunbar's home. Investigators also found a Chevrolet Trailblazer behind one of the Lawn Drive homes, with the license plate removed.
Dunbar is charged with second-degree burglary, attempted felony theft of a utility trailer, third-degree criminal trespass and first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
Wilcox is also charged with second-degree burglary, attempted theft of a utility trailer and third-degree criminal trespass, as well as theft by unlawful taking of more than $1,000 and receiving stolen property worth more than $500.
The sheriff's office says Wilcox was out on bond in Graves County awaiting sentencing for a previous chare of receiving stolen property. Both men have previous theft-related convictions, the sheriff's office says.
Both men were taken first to the Graves County Sheriff's Office and later jailed in facilities in neighboring counties.