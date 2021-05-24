CARBONDALE, IL — Two men were arrested in connection to a fight and stabbing in Carbondale, Illinois.
The Carbondale Police Department says officers responded to a reported stabbing at 10:34 a.m. Friday in the 1300 block of East Main Street.
At the scene, officers found 36-year-old Chad Berry with a stab wound the police department says was not life threatening.
The police department claims Berry got into a fight with 59-year-old Monte Graham, and Graham stabbed Berry one time during the altercation.
Both Carbondale men were arrested and charged with aggravated battery.
The police department is continuing to investigate the incident, and investigators ask anyone with information to contact Carbondale police at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS.