MASSAC COUNTY, IL — A two-vehicle crash claimed the lives of two men in Massac County, Illinois, Saturday, state police say.
The crash happened around 8:10 a.m. Saturday on Joppa Road at the intersection with Old Joppa Road.
Illinois State Police say 87-year-old Frank Pritchett of Metropolis was driving a silver 2000 Honda SUV south on Old Joppa Road when he turned onto Joppa Road. When the SUV turned onto Joppa Road, it hit a white 1996 Honda sedan head on.
Pritchett and a passenger in the sedan, 33-year-old James Anderson of Brookport, were killed in the crash. The two men were pronounced dead at the scene, ISP says in a news release.
The driver of the sedan, 31-year-old Christopher Anderson, was flown to an area hospital. His injuries were life threatening, ISP says.