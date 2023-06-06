MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — As cleanup work continues, what will happen at the site of the former Paducah gaseous diffusion plant?
Federal funding will allow local leaders to pay for a study to figure out how to utilize the land for future projects.
It's a $2 million grant, and it's coming from the Department of Energy's Office of Environmental Management.
The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce says funding the study has been in the works for some time, and right now the priority is the future.
Greg Veatch lives near the DOE cleanup site in McCracken County and remembers when the plant provided jobs for people in the area.
"So many people, it was the biggest employer here for a long time," Veatch says. "The plant itself fed a lot of people."
He hopes the new federal grant will help lead to providing similar benefits in the future.
The study the grant will fund will include things like site mapping, data analysis, and development of recommended strategies.
The grant will be given over a three-year period from June 2023 to December 2025.
County leaders say the ongoing cleanup efforts are important, and so is the money to fund the study.
"It's just very important that we get this right. We get one chance to reindustrialize that site, and of course they've been cleaning it up for years and they'll continue cleaning it up," McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer says.
Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce President Sandra Wilson agrees and says the federal grant is important as the community looks toward the future.
"There's opportunity for us to begin to look at the land that's not impacted directly by the site that could be used for future development," Wilson says. "We need to look at what the utilities are there. There may be some buildings that could stay that could be used by another company that would come in — not to do the same thing, but albeit different types of economic development, different types of projects — but we want to make sure we're ready for those."
Workers at the site over the decades produced enriched uranium for national security and later commercial energy purposes until operations ceased in 2013.
The former Paducah gaseous diffusion plant site cleanup is expected to be completed in 2065 and cost roughly $17 billion.
That date and dollar amount comes directly from the Department of Energy.