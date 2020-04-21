MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Two new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Marshall County on Tuesday, the county health department says.
Announcing the new cases via its Facebook page, the Marshall County Health Department says the county has had a total of 16 positive coronavirus tests.
The cases announced Tuesday include a 26-year-old woman and a 55-year-old woman, both of whom are self-isolating in their own homes.
The health department also announced a case on Monday, a 31-year-old woman who is self-isolating at home as well.
In its announcement of Monday's new case, the Marshall County Health Department said eight COVID-19 patients in the county have recovered so far.
Kentuckians who have questions about the coronavirus can call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725. To see the latest updates from the state, click here.