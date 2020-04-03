CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — Two new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Calloway County, the local health department says.
In a news release sent Friday night, the Calloway County Health Department says it is working to identify anyone who may have been exposed to those two patients. People who have come into contact with them will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms, the news release says.
This brings the number of confirmed novel coronavirus disease cases in Calloway County to six.
While the health department did not provide any information about the ages or conditions of the two new patients, the release does say that two previous cases have fully recovered. The release says three cases are isolated in their respective homes, and one person is in the hospital.
Kentuckians who have questions about the coronavirus can call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725. To see the latest updates from the state, click here.
Calloway County residents can call the county health department for more information about COVID-19 at 270-753-3381.