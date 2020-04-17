JACKSON COUNTY, IL — Two new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Jackson County, Illinois, bringing the full number of confirmed cases in the county to 41, the local health department says.
The two new cases are both men — one in his 80s and the other in his 60s, according to a news release from the Jackson County Health Department. The release says both men acquired the novel coronavirus disease through local contact with a known or suspected case. Both men are in isolation.
Four coronavirus-related deaths have been confirmed in Jackson County.
The health department says of the 41 total cases, 20 people have since been released from isolation.
Illinoisans with questions about the coronavirus can call the state hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or click here for more information.
Read the full news release from the Jackson County Health Department: