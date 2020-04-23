MARSHALL COUNTY, KY —Two new novel coronavirus disease cases were confirmed in Marshall County, Kentucky, Thursday, the county health department says.
The new cases bring the total number of positive COVID-19 test results in Marshall County to 22.
The two new cases include a 53-year-old man and a 61-year-old man, both of whom are in isolation in their homes, the Marshall County Health Department says in a statement posted to its Facebook page Thursday afternoon.
The health department says 10 of the county's 22 cases have recovered and have been released from monitoring, meaning the county currently has 12 "active" cases.
Kentuckians who have questions about the coronavirus can call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725. To see the latest updates from the state, click here.