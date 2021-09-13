Officials release statements on energy bill
Gov. J.B. Pritzker and state leaders who represent southern Illinois released statements about the bill Monday afternoon.
Pritzker said the measure puts Illinois "on a path toward 100% clean energy and invests in training a diverse workforce for the jobs of the future."
However, Republican Sen. Terri Bryant of Murphysboro voiced opposition the bill, saying that it includes the largest utility rate increase in state history. She said it also "sets a terrible precedent" because it allows "a private company to take someone's land under the guise of eminent domain."
Paul Schimpf, a Republican who Bryant succeeded in the Senate and who is running for governor, said the Democratic Party has "chosen special interest groups over the people of Illinois" by passing the measure, and urged Pritzker to veto the bill.
Pritzker's full statement:
“Today, with the Senate passage of SB 2408, the State of Illinois is making history by setting aggressive standards for a 100 percent clean energy future. After years of debate and discussion, science has prevailed, and we are charting a new future that works to mitigate the impacts of climate change here in Illinois.
“SB 2408 puts the state on a path toward 100% clean energy and invests in training a diverse workforce for the jobs of the future. Illinois will become the best state in the nation to manufacture and drive an electric vehicle, and equity will be prioritized in every new program created. SB2408 puts consumers and climate at the forefront, prioritizing meaningful ethics and transparency reforms, and institutes key ratepayer and residential customer protections.
“I’d like to thank Leaders Cunningham and Hastings and Sen. Villanueva for the many hours spent in working group meetings and negotiating sessions. I am proud of the collaborative work between stakeholders, Senate President Don Harmon and Speaker Welch that resulted in a package that makes meaningful progress in protecting our climate and consumers.
“I look forward to signing this historic measure into law as soon as possible, because our planet and the people of Illinois ought not wait any longer.”
Bryant's full statement:
“Eminent domain has always been used by the government for the sole purpose of providing property for public use. Under this legislation, we have given the greenlight to take private land from citizens to allow a private company to make money.
“The rights and property of our landowners should be protected. Yet, today we have pushed through a proposal that sends a clear message. When a profit is on the line, those rights don’t matter. It’s a direct assault on the people of this state.
“And the attacks don’t end there. This legislation is the highest energy increase in Illinois history, adding to the burdens placed on small businesses and citizens who are already struggling. I would not support a proposal that places profits and bailouts above the wellbeing and future of Illinoisans.”
Schimpf's full statement: "Democrats have once again chosen special interest groups over the people of Illinois by passing SB 2408. Their environmental virtue signaling will not impact global climate change, but will result in the largest rate increase in Illinois history, raising utility prices for working families and making our energy supply less reliable. Illinois families and businesses can't afford to pay more for Springfield's wreckless spending and dealmaking. JB Pritzker should stand up for the people of Illinois, not the special interest groups, and veto this bill."