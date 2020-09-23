LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville, Kentucky, police say an officer has been shot amid protests over a lack of criminal charges for officers directly in the shooting of Breonna Taylor. Media outlets are reporting a second officer was shot as well.
A spokesman for the Louisville Metropolitan Police Department posted a brief statement online Wednesday night confirming only that an officer had been shot and an update would be made later. The statement did not elaborate on the condition of the officer or the circumstances of the shooting. Earlier Wednesday evening, police had earlier fired flash bang devices to clear demonstrators gathered downtown. The protests arose over a grand jury's decision to not indict police officers on criminal charges directly related to Taylor's death.
A police department spokesman told NBC News both officers have been taken to a local hospital. In a brief news conference Wednesday night, interim Louisville Police Chief Robert Schroeder said the two officer's injuries were not life-threatening to his knowledge. One of the officers is undergoing surgery and in stable condition, and the other officer is alert and stable. He said the officers' names will not be released at this time.
Schroeder said a suspect is in custody.
Louisville NBC affiliate WAVE-TV reports that the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. While the shooting happened while the protests are ongoing, it is not clear if the shooting is directly related to any protests.
The Louisville Courier Journal reports that MetroSafe said it received information that the shooting happened at South Brook Street and Broadway Avenue.