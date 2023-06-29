Two southeastern Missouri men face felony charges in Indiana after state police say they were involved in a crash that claimed the life of a trooper Wednesday night.
The Indiana State Police says 18-year-old Eddie P. Jones Jr. and 19-year-old DeMareon L. Curry of Sikeston were arrested and jailed early Thursday morning in connection to the wreck, in which Indiana State Police Trooper Aaron N. Smith was killed.
Jones is charged with murder, and Curry is charged with auto theft.
State police say a 15 year old girl who was listed as a missing person in Missouri was with Jones and Curry, and she will be turned over to authorities in Missouri. Troopers say the girl is not being charged in the deadly wreck.
Authorities say Smith was assisting other troopers in pursuit of a stolen vehicle when the crash happened. State police say he was deploying stop sticks when he was struck by the suspect vehicle. The trooper was rushed to a hospital, but he later died of his injures.
“This is a tremendously sad day for the entire Indiana State Police family. We will band together as we always do in support of Trooper Smith's family, friends and co-workers,” Indiana State Police Superintendent Douglas G. Carter said in a statement Wednesday night.
Jones, Curry and the teenage girl were also injured in the crash. They were taken to area hospitals, but state police said none of their injuries were life threatening.
The Hendricks County, Indiana, prosecutor is reviewing the case as the state police investigation progresses, and more charges may be filed against Jones and Curry.