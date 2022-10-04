researchers killed in Missouri .jpg

Camila Behrensen and Pablo Guzmán Palma were killed in Missouri. Their bodies were found near the biomedical research center where they worked, police say. 

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri homicide and arson detectives are investigating the deaths of two South American scientists whose bodies were found after a weekend apartment fire near the Kansas City biomedical research center where they worked.

Kansas City police identified the victims as 24-year-old Camila Behrensen, of Buenos Aires, Argentina, and 25-year-old Pablo Guzmán Palma, of Santiago, Chile.

The Stowers Institute for Medical Research said in a tweet Tuesday that both were predoctoral researchers there.

Police released few details but said there is a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. They asked Tuesday for help from anyone with surveillance video.