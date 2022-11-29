Mt. Vernon, IL — The SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital and SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital emergency-room entrances will now feature AI-based weapons detection systems in an effort to increase hospital safety, SSM Health Illinois says.
According to a Monday release, the newly installed Evolv Express systems can detect concealed weapons and other threats with digital sensors and artificial intelligence. According to them, the system is extremely accurate and about 10 times faster than a traditional metal detector — it can screen up to 3,600 people every hour.
SSM Health Illinois Regional Security Manager Ray Gilbert said in a statement included in the release, "At SSM Health we take the safety and security of our staff, patients, and visitors very seriously. The installation of these weapons detection systems are additional steps we are taking in an effort to increase safety at our hospitals." SSM Health Illinois Regional President Michael Baumgartner agreed, saying the devices would "offer another layer of safety for our patients, families, our staff and enhance the security that Ray and his team provide.”
According to the release, there won't be any need for people to empty their pockets as they walk through, allowing people seeking care to continue having quick and easy access to the emergency departments. Evolv Express units are reportedly used at large venues like Six Flags and SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.