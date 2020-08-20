MARION, IL — Police have arrested two suspects in a Marion, Illinois, shooting in which a man was killed and another victim was hospitalized.
Marion Police Chief David Fitts says 22-year-old Jamonte L. Allison, Jr. and 36-year-old James A. Moore are both in custody Thursday, facing charges of first-degree murder and aggravated battery with a firearm.
The two are charged in connection to a shooting that happened Tuesday evening on Cherry Street.
Both victims were shot multiple times, Fitts says. The police chief says one of the victims, 20-year-old Marquavion D. Purdiman, died because of his injuries.
The other victim, whose name Fitts says is not being released at this time, remains in a local hospital Thursday evening.
The Marion Police Department is continuing to investigate the shooting, with assistance from the Williamson County Sheriff's Office, the Anna Police Department and Illinois State Police.