PADUCAH — Two women were arrested in Paducah in connection to the theft of a truck that was stolen from a home on Clay Street on Friday, after police say one of the women led officers on a vehicle pursuit and a foot chase.
The Paducah Police Department says an officer saw the stolen vehicle — a blue 2020 GMC pickup truck — at the intersection of North 9th Street and Boyd Street Friday night.
The officer pulled the truck over, and passenger Fantasia N. Maxwell got out of the vehicle. The police department says the woman who'd been driving the truck, Delandra J. Stubblefield, climbed from the driver's seat to the back seat. When the officer was detaining Maxwell, Stubblefield allegedly jumped back into the driver's seat and drove away.
Officers pursued the truck as it turned onto Boyd Street, and the police department claims the truck at one point struck the side mirror of a police cruiser that was parked in the road with its emergency lights activated.
An officer followed the truck to North 22nd Street, where investigators say Stubblefield got out of the truck and ran to the back of a home. The officer deployed a K-9, which tracked Stubblefield. Officers were able to find her and take her into custody.
The police department claims officers found a plastic bag containing "suspected cocaine," as well as a purse containing Maxwell's ID and another plastic bag suspected to contain cocaine.
In a news release about the arrest, the police department claims Stubblefield told officers she fled the scene of the traffic stop because she knew there were warrants out for her arrest.
The women were arrested Friday night and jailed in the McCracken County Jail.
Stubblefield faces two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer, first-degree fleeing or evading police in a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property valued at $10,000 or more, leaving the scene of an accident, first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, disregarding a stop sign, speeding 26 mph or more over the speed limit and second-degree fleeing or evading police on foot. She also faces bench warrants charging her with four counts of failure to appear.
Maxwell was charged with receiving stolen property valued at $10,000 or more, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, alcohol intoxication in a public place and possession of drug paraphernalia.