GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Two women and two children were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Graves County on Thursday.
The crash happened around 5:17 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of U.S. 45 and Hickory Road.
The Graves County Sheriff's Office says 67-year-old Debra Malone of Mayfield was trying to cross the highway from Poultry Road to Hickory Road when she collided with a southbound vehicle on U.S. 45. The sheriff's office says Malone told deputies she didn't see the other car because the sun was in her eyes.
Both vehicles were severely damaged, the sheriff's office says, and the occupants of both were injured. In addition to sheriff's deputies, the Viola Fire Department responded to the scene, and passersby stopped to help as well.
When deputies arrived at the scene, Malone was still inside her vehicle. The sheriff's office says she was taken to Baptist Health Paducah for treatment of her injuries.
The driver of the other vehicle, 30-year-old Therissa Morris of Mayfield, and two juvenile passengers were taken to Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital.
The sheriff's office says their injuries are not believed to be life threatening.