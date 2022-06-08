ROBARDS, Ky. (AP) — Officials say two workers have died after falling into a drainage system at a Kentucky power plant.
Big River Electric Corporation spokeswoman Stephanie McCombs confirmed that a company employee and a contractor died Tuesday while working on the company’s Sebree Station property near the Green Station power plant in Henderson County.
It wasn’t clear how the workers ended up in the drainage system. Their names weren’t immediately released.
Rescue efforts were “tedious, slow” to keep crews safe from toxic fumes, Henderson spokeswoman Donna Stinnett said. Big Rivers Electric Corporation President and CEO Bob Berry called the deaths “devastating” for the company and said officials are working with authorities as an investigation continues.