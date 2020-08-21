SPRINGFIELD, IL — The Illinois Department of Public Health says 20 counties in the state are considered to be at a warning level for COVID-19. Four of these counties are in the Local 6 area.
A county enters a warning level when two or more COVID-19 risk indicators measure the amount of COVID-19 increase.
The four counties in the local area include Jefferson, Franklin, Williamson and Union counties.
The other 16 counties are Bureau, Cass, Clay, Clinton, Greene, Grundy, Hancock, Henderson, Logan, Madison, Monroe, Moultrie, Randolph, St. Clair, Whiteside, and Will counties.
IDPH says these counties saw cases or outbreaks associated with weddings, businesses, neighborhood gatherings, parties, long-term care facilities and other congregate settings, travel to neighboring states, bars, sports camps, and spread among members of the same household who are not isolating at home. Cases connected to schools are also beginning to be reported.
Public health officials say people are not social distancing or using face coverings and there are reports of people who are saying their symptoms are allergies or other illnesses.
IDPH says several counties are taking swift action and implementing mitigation measures to help slow the spread of the virus, including increase testing and launching mask campaigns.
IDPH says it uses several indicators when deciding if a county is stable or has warning signs of increased COVID-19 risk:
- New cases per 100,000 people. If there are more than 50 new cases per 100,000 people in the county, this triggers a warning.
- Number of deaths. This metric indicates a warning when the weekly number of deaths increases more than 20% for two consecutive weeks.
- Weekly test positivity. This metric indicates a warning when the 7-day test positivity rate rises above 8%.
- ICU availability. If there are fewer than 20% of intensive care units available in the region, this triggers a warning.
- Weekly emergency department visits. This metric indicates a warning when the weekly percent of COVID-19-like-illness emergency department visits increase by more than 20% for two consecutive weeks.
- Weekly hospital admissions. A warning is triggered when the weekly number of hospital admissions for COVID-19-like-illness increases by more than 20% for two consecutive weeks.
- Tests perform. This metric is used to provide context and indicate if more testing is needed in the county.
- Clusters. This metric looks at the percent of COVID-19 cases associated with clusters or outbreaks and is used to understand large increase in cases.
IDPH says these metrics are used for local level awareness to help local leaders, businesses, local health departments, and the public make informed decisions about personal and family gatherings, as well as what activities they choose to do. They are updated weekly, from the Sunday-Saturday of the prior week.
A map and information of each county’s status can be found on the IDPH website at https://www.dph.illinois.gov/countymetrics.