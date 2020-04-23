MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, MO — Twenty inmates and three employees have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Southeast Correctional Center in Charleston, Missouri, the Mississippi County Health Department says.
The health department confirmed the cases in a Facebook post Thursday night, saying there are also two other cases, but the health department does not know whether those two individuals are employees or inmates.
"Mississippi County positive cases on the DHSS website will reflect those inmates because they are residents of Mississippi County. So that total will be 20 until the unknowns are identified which could bring the total to 22 if they are both inmates," the health department writes.
The announcement says the county health department is working with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services on plans to deal with the outbreak at the state men's prison.
"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Southeast Correctional Center in managing COVID-19. We are all doing the best we can against this new and ever changing virus," the health department writes.