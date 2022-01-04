MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Twenty military police officers with the Kentucky National Guard are preparing to deploy to Kosovo for a yearlong mission.
Soldiers with the 438th Military Police Company based out of Murray are expected to deploy Wednesday, a statement from the National Guard said.
The soldiers are trained in force protection, anti-terrorism, area security and police intelligence operations. They will provide military police liaison officer support as part of Operation Joint Guardian, the statement said.