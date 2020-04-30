PADUCAH -- A Tennessee woman was arrested in Paducah after she was pulled over while driving a stolen car Wednesday afternoon.
20-year-old Kayla Michelle Usher was arrested on a Hamilton County, TN, warrant charging her with vehicle theft.
Paducah Police say an officer saw Usher driving erratically near Joe Clifton Drive and Clay Street. The officer ran a computer check on the license plate and saw the vehicle was reported stolen from Tennessee.
Officers say they pulled Usher over and arrested her. After searching the vehicle, officers say they found two open bottles of alcohol and a small amount of marijuana.
Usher was then charged with possession of marijuana and possession of open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle.
She has been booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail. The vehicle was impounded for Tennessee authorities.