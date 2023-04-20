PADUCAH — It's almost time for the annual Mercy Health Iron Mom Half Marathon, and organizers say they could use your help making sure the event goes off without a hitch.
It's an event offered every spring in Paducah that serves as a fundraiser for local nonprofit, Family Service Society.
Mercy Health said in a post on social media that organizers were a vital part of race day, and they'll need about 200 volunteers for this year's race.
Most volunteers will be assisting with traffic control — blocking or redirecting traffic when runners and walkers cross the street. And everyone who volunteers will receive a free T-shirt.
The Family Service Society says helping with the race means helping them, too.
"The whole reason behind this race is to raise funds for Family Service Society," Katie Howard explained. "We are the second oldest non-profit in Paducah, Kentucky. We really rely on this event to help us throughout the year, whether it be buying more food for our food pantry, helping someone with their electric bill, or even just keeping someone in their household."
This year's iron mom half-marathon is being held on Saturday, May 13th.
It includes a half marathon, relay, and 5K and can be completed virtually or in-person.
The race's opening ceremony begins at 6:45 a.m. in front of the National Quilt Museum, with the race officially kicking-off at 7 a.m.
Runners will cross the finish line at the flood walls, where organizers say they'll be greeted and cheered on by friends, family, and spectators.