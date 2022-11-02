CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — A lot has changed in Calloway County over the past 200 years — enough, in fact, to write a history book about it.
Citizens will gather for Calloway County's historic Bicentennial Celebration on Nov. 3 in Central Park in Murray, according to the Calloway County Fiscal Court.
If weather conditions are good, they'll be kicking off festivities at the Rotary Amphitheater. In case of rain, the celebration will be moved to Lovett Auditorium.
Calloway County and Murray Independent Schools will present a concert after the opening ceremony and remarks, followed by the Bicentennial Book reveal and signing, lunch and dessert at Playhouse in the Park, and a community reception presented by Murray State University's Town and Gown.
Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman (D-KY) will present and several congressional proclamations will be made on behalf of Senator Rand Paul (R-KY), Mitch McConnel (R-KY) and James Comer (R-KY).
The Calloway County Fiscal Court is excited to present this once-in-a-lifetime, county-wide event. They've partnered with the Murray Independent School District, Murray State University and many organizations and volunteers in the Calloway County community to make it happen. To read more about this historic celebration, visit their website here or browse through the photos below.