FRANKFORT, KY – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced Sunday 202 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, with three new deaths.
This brings the state total to 4,074 cases, with 208 total virus related deaths.
The deaths include two women, both age 88, from Adair County and from Jackson County.
Gov. Beshear also announced that at least 1,511 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.
Healthy at Work
During his daily briefing, Gov. Beshear asked Kentuckians to remain vigilant as the state takes an initial step to reopen certain health care operations on Monday.
Gov. Beshear says the first reason to start with health care is that people have not been able to go in to some types of visits and important appointments to keep themselves healthy.
The second reason, he says, is that the state's health care industry needs to get moving again and operating at a greater level for when more people are tested.
Gov. Beshear also mentioned that health care is the place to start because they can always take people's temperatures.
Gov. Beshear says the phased reopening of health care services is the first step under the Healthy at Work initiative he introduced.
Healthy at work set out public health benchmarks for reopening Kentucky’s economy, which closely follow the White House’s Guidelines for Reopening America.
Gov. Beshear says on April 27, health care practitioners can resume non-urgent or emergent health care services, diagnostic radiology and lab services in:
- Hospital outpatient settings;
- Health care clinics and medical offices;
- Physical therapy settings, chiropractic offices and optometrists;
- Dental offices (but with enhanced aerosol protections)
Gov. Beshear says this does not apply to long-term care settings, prisons, and other industries or other settings for which separate guidance has already or will be provided.
Additionally, Gov. Beshear says elective surgeries or procedures will be addressed in a subsequent phase.
Dr. Stack stresses that this is a phased, gradual reopening of services and that a COVID-19 surge may require adjustment.
For full guidance on criteria for reopening and new best practices, click here.
Testing sites and eligibility
Gov. Beshear is also urging Kentuckians to sign up for the free COVID-19 testing. For more information on drive-through testing, visit kycovid19.ky.gov.