LOUISVILLE, KY — For the first time ever, and just in time for Christmas, you can get Girl Scout Cookies in December! Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana says they are beginning their famous Cookie Program Dec. 10 with online sales!
If you order from Girl Scouts, you can select to pay to have your cookies shipped immediately, or you can avoid shipping fees and pre-order your cookies to arrive mid-February.
Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana says, for a limited time only, if 12 or more packages are ordered online for direct delivery, you may choose a reduced shipping option of $10 off. You also have an option to donate cookies to be shipped to U.S. military troops, both at home and overseas.
Girl Scouts say they will create their own Digital Cookie websites and promote their business to customers through emails and social media.
If you don't know a Girl Scout troop and want to order cookies, visit their website by clicking here.
Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana says it offers six flavors of cookies for $5 a box and two specialty flavors for $6 a box, with all the funds staying local and providing girls with leadership experiences.