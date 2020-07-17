FRANKFORT, KY — The 2020-2021 Official Highway Map of the Bluegrass State is now available and, this year, highlights the Commonwealth's rich and varied musical heritage.
“Music is part of life in Kentucky and crosses many genres,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “By the same token, our official highway map is much more than a display of route lines and numbers. It symbolizes connection to the things and places that matter most to us.”
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the Official Highway Map of Kentucky has been a trusted navigation aid for drivers since it was first published in 1929, and it has evolved over the years to include a glimpse of what the Commonwealth has to offer such as recreation, history, food, adventure, and the arts.
That includes a culture of music traceable along specific routes, such as the U.S. 23 "Country Music Highway," which links the birthplaces of starts like Loretta Lynn, Dwight Yoakam, Patty Loveless, Ricky Skaggs, Tyler Childers, and others.
KYTC says the map also notes Kentucky natives like the father of Bluegrass Music Bill Monroe, balladeer John Jacob Niles, famed folk singer Jean Ritchie, country's Merle Travis, rockers Don and Phil Everly, and "newgrass" pioneer Sam Bush.
As the new map aptly states, “Kentucky’s musical journey travels many roads.”
“Highway maps are a staple in transportation as drivers still enjoy the comfort of having a traditional navigational tool and visitors can also get a snapshot of our state,” said Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray.
KYTC says the map has 15 inset maps to help drivers in the state's highly traveled urban areas, like Louisville, Lexington, Bowling Green, Owensboro, Henderson, Hopkinsville, Paducah, Elizabethtown-Radcliff, northern Kentucky, downtown Covington-Newport, downtown Frankfort, Richmond-Berea, and Ashland.
“Local tourism centers, welcome centers and state parks often serve as our first opportunity to interact with travelers and connect them to the adventures that Kentucky tourism has to offer,” said Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet Secretary Mike Berry. “The Kentucky highway map has a long history of merging transportation and tourism together to help navigate travelers directly to tourism attractions across the Commonwealth.”
The map also reminds drivers to check Goky.ky.gov or the Waze app for up-to-date traffic and roadway information.
Kentucky's 2020-2021 Official Highway Map is available at welcome centers, rest areas, local convention and tourism offices, and all Kentucky State Parks.
You can also order up to 10 printed maps online; however, you should expect a delay in shipment due to COVID-19.
Click here to watch a video about Official Highway Map by Secretary Gray and Secretary Berry.
Click here to view or download an electronic version of the Official Highway Map, county maps, or city maps.
Click here to learn more about the featured attractions.