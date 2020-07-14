PADUCAH — Barbecue on the River Executive Director Susie Coiner announced Tuesday that the annual event is cancelled this year due to COVID-19 concerns.
Coiner says concern about the virus has created many questions in the ability to have a successful and safe Barbecue on the River 2020 Festival.
Coiner says organizers have been talking with the City of Paducah, local and state health officials, as well as other festival partners in recent weeks and has decided that holding the festival in downtown Paducah "will simply not be possible."
The Barbecue on the River festival has been held in downtown Paducah for the past 25 years.
"The health and safety of our attendees, vendors, participants, and volunteers are of the utmost importance to us," says Coiner. "We believe the most prudent course of action at this time is to cancel the 2020 downtown festival."
The Barbecue on the River Board says they recognize the hardship that this decision creates for the barbecue teams and local charities that receive the $400,000 plus raised annually. The board says an alternative event, titled Barbecue OFF the River, will take place Sept. 24 - 26, 2020. More information will be released soon.
The board also announced next year's Barbecue on the River will be Sept. 23, 24, and 25, 2021. They say they plan to be back at the downtown riverfront.