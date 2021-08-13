The U.S. Census Bureau released its 2020 population data. It shows growth slowed overall in the last decade.
The U.S. population grew from roughly 309 million in 2010 to 331 million in 2020.
Almost all of the nation's population growth was in its cities, while more than half of all counties saw a population decline since 2010.
Looking at the Local 6 area, the trends seen at a national level, like county population decline, were also seen in some of our local counties.
Most of our Local 6 counties saw their populations decline, with the largest decrease in Alexander County, Illinois. That county's population plummeted more than 36%.
Lets look at the counties that saw some growth.
In McCracken County, Kentucky, the population grew by a couple thousand, marking a 3.5% increase. Other west kentucky counties that grew include Lyon with a 4.4% change and Marshall with a 0.7% change.
In Illinois, Johnson County saw a 5.8% increase, and Williamson County saw a 1.2% increase.
In Missouri, Cape Girardeau County's population grew by 8%.
To see how the population changed in your community, visit the 2020 Census Demographic Data Map Viewer.