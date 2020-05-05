FRANKFORT, KY -- The Kentucky Tourism, Arts, and Heritage Cabinet says this season's unveiling of hunters for the 2020 Kentucky elk hunt will be held virtually.
The livestream will be on May 16 at 2 p.m. (CT) at the Mountain Arts Center in Prestonsburg.
The KyTACH says the decision was made in conjunction with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources to ensure the health and wellness of the commonwealth as the public fights to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Hunters can watch the draw on WPRG-TV Facebook page or the Mountain Arts Center Facebook page. KyTACH says the video will also be uploaded to the WPRG-TV YouTube page after the event.
KyTACH says the state is offering 594 elk permits through its quota drawing for the 2020 season. This includes 175 archery and crossbow permits for a bull or cow; 150 firearm permits for bulls; 244 firearm permits for cows; and 25 youth permits. The number of nonresidents drawn will be below 10 percent.
KyTACH says the results will also be uploaded to the KYDFWR website by May 20 under the MyProfile tab.
KyTACH says elk hunters are selected by a random drawing conducted by the state's information technology agency. The drawing is separately audited and verified by an independent accounting firm to ensure the transparency and accuracy of the results.