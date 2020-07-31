GOLCONDA, IL — The Golconda Shrimp Festival Board of Directors has voted to cancel this year's festival scheduled for Sept. 19, out of concern for the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois.
The Golconda Shrimp Festival was started in 2001 to celebrate the harvest of locally grown freshwater shrimp, and every year, more than 5,000 people come to taste dozens of shrimp dishes, enjoy live music, and explore the riverside town.
“We put off this difficult decision off as long as possible and even had discussions with the Southern 7 Health Department on how we could still put on a festival with guest safety in mind,” said Nathan Ryder, Board President of Mainstreet Golconda, the non-profit who puts on the yearly festival and relies on the event as their primary fundraiser for the year.
The festival is scheduled for every third Saturday in Sept. and has a history of persevering through difficult events, with the very first festival scheduled when 9/11 occurred. The board of directors say it ended up being an opportunity for the community to come together and heal while also letting life return to some normalcy.
“We were hoping the situation with COVID-19 was going to be similar, that infection numbers would be declining, and we could fill the streets and celebrate a return to normal. Unfortunately, we just don’t see that as being a safe opportunity this fall,” Ryder said. “We will now look forward to planning a bigger and better festival for 2021.”
The festival board says they are planning to sell a commemorative t-shirt of this year's non-event as a fundraiser. Additionally, the board says continued sponsorship and/or donations are tax deductible and will help Mainstreet continue their community outreach activities in Pope County.
