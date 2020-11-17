LOUISVILLE, KY — Kentucky is making progress in a lot of important categories, according to this year's annual Kentucky KIDS COUNT County Data Book, which was recently released.
The annual report from the Kentucky Youth Advocates focuses on four categories: economic security, education, health, and family and community.
This year, the report examines the impacts of the dual pandemics of COVID-19 and the systemic racial injustice on children and families with data separated by race and ethnicity.
The 30th edition of this publications also features the latest data on 17 measures of child well-being, which shows whether outcomes for children across the commonwealth have improved, worsened, or stayed the same over a five-year period.
Kentucky Youth Advocates says while this data doesn't truly show the current conditions for families dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, it does use data collected during the pandemic and indicates pre-existing barriers and areas that need improvement.
Data highlights from the 2020 County Data Book include:
- Fewer children were living in poverty before the pandemic began. There was an improvement from 25.5% of Kentucky kids in poverty in 2013 to 22.3% in 2018.
- Children who start formal education with stronger school readiness skills tend to maintain that advantage throughout their schooling. Yet, approximately half of kindergartners enter school insufficiently ready to learn and rates worsened in 78 out of 172 school districts from the 2014-15 to 2019-20 school year.
- Kentucky continues to see high numbers of children with health insurance with 96.3% covered in 2018.
- First reported last year, the percent of children who are reunited with their parent or primary caretaker when they leave foster care continues to be lower than five years ago, with the most recent data showing only 37% of kids being united.
- In this year's report, the indicators on reading and math proficiency have been replaced with data on the proportion of students with an Individualized Education Plan because of a disability and the percentage of students experiencing homelessness. In the 2019-20 school year, the report shows 15% of Kentucky students had an IEP and 3% of students met the federal definition of homelessness.
You can see the entire 2020 County Data Book by downloading the PDF below:
Additionally, you can see the data trends for Kentucky by downloading the PDF below: