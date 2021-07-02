The 2020 Olympics were delayed due to the COVID pandemic in March 2020 duye to the COVID-19 pandemic, but one year later the games are set to return.
NBC will be airing the games beginning with the opening ceremony, July 23, all the way through its end on August 8.
Karate, skateboarding, sports climbing and surfing are the four new sports debuting this year. With softball and baseball making their returns after a long hiatus.
For the entire Olympic schedule click the link here. For more information on how you can watch events, click here.