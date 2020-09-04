McCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The 2020 Paducah Big Brown Truck Pull was cancelled earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, organizers say a new date for the event has been set for next month.
The "socially distanced" truck pull will now be at the Heartland Church on Oct. 24. Organizers say the event will be similar to the past, but will also have a few major changes.
And, as always, the event will be a tremendous opportunity to support Special Olympics during a very challenging year for the organization.
Details for teams are as follows:
- Adult teams: $750
15 members
Pull 18-wheeler
- Youth teams (ages 6 to 17-years-old): $375
15 members
Pull package truck
The event will take place on Oct. 24 at 11:30 a.m. at Heartland Church at 4777 Alben Barley Drive, Paducah, KY 42001.
You can sign your team up by going to the Paducah Truck Pull website.
Organizers are hoping to have 15 teams by Sept. 15.
The truck pull website says check in and competition schedule will be published no later than Oct. 21 and teams must be registered in order to be on the schedule.
There will be limited opening ceremonies and awards presentations on Facebook from the event venue. These activities will either be pre-recorded or done without an audience.
There will also be a staggered schedule:
- Masks will be required and are to be provided by participants.
- Each team member must bring a personal pair of gloves for protection while pulling the plane.
- Gardening or work gloves recommended. Latex, etc not allowed.
- No sharing of gloves, no gloves will be provided onsite.
- Team members will be placed 6 feet apart on the rope to ensure proper distancing
- Teams will be directed immediately to the exit to make space for the next group.
The website also says it has not been determined if spectators will be able to attend with teams.
Additionally, to reduce the number of people at the event, there will be no other games or activities; no concessions for sale on site, water will be available for participants and volunteers; and no live music or entertainment.
The Paducah Truck Pull website says even though there have been fewer Special Olympics sports competitions this year, athletes in McCracken County are still training, competing, and working to be both mentally and physically healthy.
Organizers say the teams of 15 must sign up in advance and raise at least $750 to participate. Teams then take turns to see who can pull a loaded UPS 18-wheeler 12 feet in the shortest time.
Winners are crowed in men's, women's, co-ed, and junior divisions, with additional prizes for the team with the most team spirit and for the best team Truck pull t-shirt or costume.
The Paducah Big Brown Truck Pull directly benefits the McCracken County Special Olympics delegation. The money raised through this event provides funding for all McCracken County athletes to compete in basketball, bowling, softball, and cheerleading, as well as track and field. McCracken County athletes compete year-round on the local, regional, and state level with tournaments in Bowling Green, Richmond, and Louisville.
For more information, contact Jennifer McMahon at 502-326-5002 or e-mail jmcmahon@soky.org.