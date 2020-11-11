PADUCAH, KY - The Patriot Award is given each year to a non-veteran, a person who dedicates their time serving veterans and veteran causes in the community.
This year's recipient has spent the last several months making sure local veterans have what they need to protect themselves against COVID-19.
Kathy Toy's passion for serving service members started long before the pandemic hit. She spent more than 20 years as a respiratory therapist and registered nurse.
With every press of the petal and turn of the wheel of her sewing machine, Toy is one step closer to making another mask. She's sewn about 100 so far, donating all of them to the local VA clinic.
"I do think about who's going to be wearing it, and if they wear it." Toy said. "I mean I want them to wear it, and know that someone made it for them with love and I want them to be protected."
It's one of many projects she's been part of with the Daughters of the American Revolution.
With her hands full of masks and a truck packed with food, she takes a trip about once a month to the VA clinic.
"These men, a lot of them go there for their supplies and not just their medical needs but for food," Toy said.
Toy grew up during the Vietnam War, witnessing protests and soldiers being sent off to battle.
"Listening to their stories now, I just have a greater understanding of what they went through," she said.
With every story, her passion for helping Vietnam veterans grows deeper, making sure each one gets the respect they deserve.
"The Vietnam veterans seem to be more moved by the pinning that we do, and honoring them for what they've done for our country because it was long overdue for the respect that they should have gotten," Toy said. "I mean, they didn't want to go. They didn't want to do that. And, we appreciate what they've done."
They sacrificed their lives for her protection, now Toy is working to return the favor.
Toy continues to take on new projects. She just recently started the process of helping restore Major Charles Ewell's grave marker at Oak Grove Cemetery. Ewell was a patriot soldier. Toy is also learning more about who Ewell was and how he ended up in McCracken County.