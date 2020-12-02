LONGYEARBYEN, NORWAY - JULY 28: In this view from a passenger plane melting glaciers are seen during a summer heat wave on Svalbard archipelago on July 28, 2020 near Longyearbyen, Norway. Svalbard, located far north of the Arctic Circle, is experiencing temperatures far above average that led to a new record high for the town of Longyearbyen on July 25 with 21.7 degrees Celsius. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)