In six weeks, you'll be able to buy a chance to win the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home. This year's St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway is still on, and Mitchell Construction is making progress.You could win a home. You will help a child.
Because of concerns over COVID-19, tickets will be sold online.
The home's builder, James Mitchell, says the plumbing and electricity is being installed now, and bricks will be laid next week. It's being built down the road from last year's Dream Home, in the Hill Creek subdivision in Marshall County.
A rendering shows what the home will look like once construction is completed. The house will include three bedrooms; two bathrooms and a half bath; an open concept living room, kitchen and dining area; patios in the front and backyard and a large bonus room above a two-car garage.
Starting May 12, you can buy a ticket online for a chance to win the home while supporting the children at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis.
More information will be released about how to buy your ticket as May 12 approaches.
By buying a ticket, you could win a home — and you will help a child.