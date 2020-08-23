Today's the day! We now know who won this year's St. Jude Dream Home.
Steve Dupree of Paducah is the winner of this year's home! Congratulations, Steve!
This year's 3,000-square-foot home is valued at $375,000. Proceeds from each ticket support St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. This year's home is in the Hill Creek Subdivision in Marshall County, Kentucky, just off Highway 68 near the Marshall and McCracken county line. It's got three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, spacious patios in the front and backyard, an open concept living room, kitchen and dining area, and a large bonus room above a two-bedroom garage.
Selling tickets for this year's dream home was much different than years past, because of the pandemic. The first ticket sold on May 12. At that point, ticket sales were limited only to people in Kentucky, because of gaming laws. We did open up our phone lines for everyone in all four of our Local 6 states in late June. We sold the final ticket on June 20, for a total of 7,500 tickets.
Every $100 ticket purchased provided not only the opportunity to win beautiful home, but also the chance to win a secondary prize valued at $1,000 or more.
The secondary prize winners are:
— A $2,500 VISA gift card, courtesy of Sara Gipson Realty: Debbie Franks of Paducah
— A two-night stay in a two bedroom condo, courtesy of Green Turtle Bay Resort and Marina, plus a $5,000 VISA gift card: Audrey Moore of Calvert City, Kentucky
— A $1,000 VISA gift card, courtesy Dean Owen, CPA, a $1,000 Stanley Steemer gift card; a $1,000 Sam's Club gift card and one-year membership, courtesy of Lowell King Insurance; and a $1,000 VISA gift card, courtesy of Signet Federal Credit: Jack Giles of Wickliffe, Kentucky
Tune in to the one-hour special to find out if you won!