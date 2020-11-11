Here are the winners for the 2020 Veterans Day poster and essay contest. This contest is hosted by the Paducah Parks Department and the Daughters of the American Revolution and is for students in kindergarten through 12th grade. 

All of the winners will be given cash awards, with first place winners receiving $100, second place winners receiving $50, and third place winners receiving $25. 

Kindergarten - Second Grade 

First place: Luke Gay, 2nd grader at Clark Elementary 

Second place: Vivie Esper, Kindergartener at Clark Elementary 

Third place: Felix Holland, Kindergartener at Clark Elementary 

Third - Fifth Grade

First place: Elliott Bidwell, fifth grader at Clark Elementary 

You can read his essay by clicking here. 

Second Place: Amos Holland, fourth grader at Clark Elementary

You can read his essay by clicking here. 

Third place: Arissa Moss-Menser, fifth grader at McNabb Elementary 

You can read her essay by clicking here

Honorable Mention: Tristan Moss- Menser, forth grader at McNabb Elementary 

You can read his essay by clicking here

Sixth - Eighth Grade 

First place: Carlee Myhand, eighth grader at Reidland Middle School 

You can read her essay by clicking here. 

Second place: David Burrus, sixth grader at St. Mary Middle School 

You can read his essay by clicking here. 

Third place: Elizabeth Sanborn, seventh grader at St. Mary Middle School 

You can read her essay by clicking here. 

Ninth - Twelve Grade 

First place: Kate Bidwell, tenth grader at Paducah Tilghman High School 

You can read her essay by clicking here. 

Second place: Kennedy Lamb, eleventh grader at Community Christian Academy

You can read her essay by clicking here. 

Third place: Lillian Holm, eleventh grader at Paducah Tilghman High School 

You can read her essay by clicking here

