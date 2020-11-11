Here are the winners for the 2020 Veterans Day poster and essay contest. This contest is hosted by the Paducah Parks Department and the Daughters of the American Revolution and is for students in kindergarten through 12th grade.
All of the winners will be given cash awards, with first place winners receiving $100, second place winners receiving $50, and third place winners receiving $25.
Kindergarten - Second Grade
First place: Luke Gay, 2nd grader at Clark Elementary
Second place: Vivie Esper, Kindergartener at Clark Elementary
Third place: Felix Holland, Kindergartener at Clark Elementary
Third - Fifth Grade
First place: Elliott Bidwell, fifth grader at Clark Elementary
You can read his essay by clicking here.
Second Place: Amos Holland, fourth grader at Clark Elementary
You can read his essay by clicking here.
Third place: Arissa Moss-Menser, fifth grader at McNabb Elementary
You can read her essay by clicking here.
Honorable Mention: Tristan Moss- Menser, forth grader at McNabb Elementary
You can read his essay by clicking here.
Sixth - Eighth Grade
First place: Carlee Myhand, eighth grader at Reidland Middle School
You can read her essay by clicking here.
Second place: David Burrus, sixth grader at St. Mary Middle School
You can read his essay by clicking here.
Third place: Elizabeth Sanborn, seventh grader at St. Mary Middle School
You can read her essay by clicking here.
Ninth - Twelve Grade
First place: Kate Bidwell, tenth grader at Paducah Tilghman High School
You can read her essay by clicking here.
Second place: Kennedy Lamb, eleventh grader at Community Christian Academy
You can read her essay by clicking here.
Third place: Lillian Holm, eleventh grader at Paducah Tilghman High School